MONTREAL (AP) — Brady Tkachuk went five-hole on Carey Price 38 seconds into overtime to lift the Ottawa Senators over the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 Wednesday night.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored for the Senators, who have won four of five. Craig Anderson stopped 35 shots.

Montreal rookie Nick Suzuki scored in the second period, and Price stopped 22 shots for the Canadiens a day after allowing five goals in Columbus.

Both teams were playing on consecutive nights. Ottawa defeated the Red Wings 4-3 in Detroit on Tuesday while the Canadiens lost 5-2 to the Blue Jackets.

The Canadiens were the better team in the first period, outshooting Ottawa 12-3, but neither scored.

Suzuki scored on a power play with Nikita Zaitsev in the box for cross-checking. Phillip Danault found the puck during a net-front scramble and passed to Suzuki for an easy score. It was his sixth goal of the season and came 44 seconds into the period.

Shots were 21-8 for Montreal when Pageau beat Price at 9:55 of the second by tipping a shot from Tyler Ennis.

Pageau leads the NHL with 10 goals this month. The 27-year-old also has nine goals in 20 career games versus the Canadiens —his most against any opponent.

Ennis nearly gave Ottawa a 2-1 lead in the final minute of the second on a breakaway, but Price made a blocker save.

The visitors kept coming in the third. Price denied Ennis on a power play early on, moments after Anthony Duclair missed the net from the slot.

Ottawa’s league-worst power play finished 0 for 3.

The Sens were down a forward for most of the game. Forward Vladislav Namestnikov left in the first period after falling awkwardly into the boards on a hit from defenseman Cale Fleury. He did not return.

NOTES: Senators F Bobby Ryan joined the league’s player assistance program, the NHLPA announced Wednesday. … Former Canadiens captain and coach Guy Carbonneau, who was inducted in the Hockey Hall of Fame this week, was honored in a pre-game ceremony.

