NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan did not practice Wednesday as the Tennessee Titans went through a walk-through session.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said that veteran Dennis Daley was the plan at left tackle Monday night when Lawson was hurt on their first offensive play and carted to the locker room in a 41-7 loss to Buffalo on Monday night.

The Titans (0-2) host the Las Vegas Raiders (0-2) on Sunday.

“We’ll see where it is Sunday,” Vrabel said. “We’ll continue to evaluate Taylor.”

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip), defensive back Ugo Amadi (ankle) and reserve offensive tackle Jamarco Jones (triceps) also did not practice Wednesday. The Titans made a handful of other roster moves.

They signed a pair of defensive backs in adding Terrance Mitchell from New England’s practice squad and Andrew Adams from Pittsburgh’s practice squad. They also placed running back Trenton Cannon (knee) and defensive back Chris Jackson on injured reserve, putting Tennessee at nine in that category.

Tennessee also brought back offensive lineman Christian DiLauro to the practice squad. DiLauro had been with the Titans during training camp before being cut Aug. 30.

Mitchell has started 51 of 83 games over seven seasons with Dallas, Chicago, Kansas City, Cleveland and Houston. He has eight career interceptions and nine forced fumbles. He started13 of 14 games last season in Houston.

Adams has started 35 of 87 games over six seasons with the Giants and Tampa Bay. An undrafted free agent out of Connecticut, he has seven career interceptions, two forced fumbles and 12 special teams tackles. He started three of 14 games played last season with Tampa Bay.

