BALTIMORE (11-5) at TENNESSEE (11-5)

Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, Freeform

OPENING LINE – Ravens by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Ravens 10-5-1; Titans 7-9

SERIES RECORD – Titans lead 13-12

LAST MEETING – Titans beat Ravens 30-24, OT, on Nov. 22 in Baltimore

LAST WEEK – Ravens beat Bengals 38-3; Titans beat Texans 41-38

AP PRO32 RANKING – Ravens No. 7, Titans No. 9

RAVENS OFFENSE – OVERALL (19), RUSH (1), PASS (32).

RAVENS DEFENSE – OVERALL (7), RUSH (8), PASS (6).

TITANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (t-2), RUSH (2), PASS (23).

TITANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (19), PASS (29).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Ravens are making their third straight playoff trip and ninth in 13 years under coach John Harbaugh. … This is the third playoff berth in four seasons for the Titans and second straight under third-year coach Mike Vrabel. Tennessee lost in the AFC championship game last season. … This is the fifth playoff meeting between these teams. The road team won each of the first four. The Titans won 28-12 in the divisional round last January to tie the postseason series 2-2. … Baltimore won its last five games of the regular season following a three-game skid. … During that five-game winning streak, QB Lamar Jackson threw 11 TD passes and ran for four scores. … Baltimore led the NFL with a plus-165 point differential, outscoring its opponents 468-303. … Jackson is the first QB in NFL history with 30 wins in his first 37 regular-season starts, but he’s 0-2 in the playoffs. … Baltimore owns a plus-21 turnover differential in the postseason. … Baltimore is 10-6 on the road in the playoffs, a .625 percentage that ranks as the best in the NFL since the 1970 merger. … The Ravens averaged an NFL-best 191.9 yards rushing per game. Their 3,071 yards rushing were third highest in NFL history. … Baltimore has rushed for at least 100 yards in 39 straight games, including 404 last week in Cincinnati, and had three players top 700 yards on the ground: Jackson (1,005), J.K. Dobbins (805) and Gus Edwards (723). Jackson became the first QB in NFL history to have two 1,000-yard rushing seasons. … Dobbins set a Ravens rookie record with nine TDs, including at least one in each of his last six games. … Baltimore allowed 18.9 points per game, second best in the NFL. … Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey forced eight fumbles, tops in the NFL and most in team history. … Ravens K Justin Tucker has a 90.7% success rate on field goals, the best percentage in NFL history. He was 26 for 29 this season. … Baltimore owns a plus-21 turnover differential in the postseason. … The Ravens expect to have back P Sam Koch, whose streak of 239 straight starts ended last week while he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list. … The Titans won their first AFC South title since 2008, and this will be their first home playoff game since that season. … The Titans have won three of their last four. … Tennessee ranked second in the NFL in rushing averaging 168.1 yards per game. … The Titans led the NFL with a plus-11 turnover margin. … Titans RB Derrick Henry became the first to lead the NFL in rushing in consecutive seasons since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006-07. He had 2,027 yards rushing, making him the eighth player in NFL history to reach 2,000 yards. Henry also led the NFL with 17 rushing TDs. … Henry ran for 195 yards in the Titans’ divisional win last January and had 133 yards in November’s OT win. … Titans QB Ryan Tannehill combined for 40 TDs, most by a player in franchise history. He had career highs with 33 TD passes and seven TD runs. … Tannehill threw for 3,819 yards. Tannehill also has had nine game-winning drives as Titans QB since taking over in 2019, most by any NFL QB in that span. … Tannehill had 22 TD passes, three TD runs and two interceptions with a 118.5 passer rating at home this season. … Titans WR A.J. Brown had 151 yards receiving and a TD last week. Brown had 1,075 yards receiving and 11 TD catches in his second season. … The Titans had 11 100-yard receiving games, and WR Corey Davis had a team-high five such games. He had five catches for 113 yards in the Week 11 meeting. Davis also had a TD catch in the 2019 divisional playoff. … Fantasy tip: Henry. All he’s done to follow up a playoff run for the ages is turn in an even better season, and he’s coming off a franchise-record 250 yards rushing.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL