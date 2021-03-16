NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are busy remaking their secondary, releasing Adoree Jackson and agreeing to terms on a deal with cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

Agent Neil Schwartz wrote Tuesday on Twitter that the former Saints cornerback has agreed to a deal with the Titans.

That came a couple of hours after the Titans announced they were releasing Jackson, the 18th overall pick of the 2017 draft. The Titans also released starting cornerback Malcolm Butler and safety Kenny Vaccaro last week to create more space under the salary cap. Tennessee also is releasing right tackle Dennis Kelly.

The Titans ranked last in the NFL last season allowing opponents to convert 51.8% on third down and 29th against the pass.

Jackson was due $10.24 million under that option. Jackson started 41 of 46 games for the Titans and has only two career interceptions. A knee injury just before the start of the season limited him to three games in 2020.

Jenkins has 26 career interceptions, including four in 15 games with the Saints over the past two seasons.

Kelly signed a three-year, $21 million deal exactly a year ago, then started all 16 games at right tackle. Tennessee acquired him in a trade with Philadelphia in 2016, and Kelly played in 74 games over the past five seasons.

The Titans picked up the fifth-year option on Jackson, the 18th overall pick in 2017, last year as well.

Tennessee drafted an offensive tackle at No. 29 overall last April, but Isaiah Wilson wound up playing only four snaps before the Titans traded him to Miami last week. The Titans also agreed to terms with offensive tackle Kendall Lamm on a deal Monday.

