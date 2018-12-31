NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo says he’s retiring after 10 NFL seasons.
Orakpo, 32, announced his decision Monday with teammates on hand. He had planned for months to make the final year of his contract his last in the league.
The linebacker says he wanted to go out on his own terms. The 13th pick overall out of Texas in 2009 by Washington, Orakpo was a four-time Pro Bowl linebacker who started all 132 games in his career over six seasons with Washington and four with Tennessee. Orakpo finished with 66 career sacks, 26 of those in Tennessee, 125 quarterback hits and 12 forced fumbles.
Orakpo missed the last three games of the season with an injured triceps muscle. The linebacker says he would have been able to play if the Titans (9-7) had reached the postseason.
