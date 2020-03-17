TENNESSEE TITANS (11-8)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: RT Jack Conklin, CB Logan Ryan, LB Wesley Woodyard, LB Kamalei Correa, TE MyCole Pruitt, CB Tramaine Brock, CB LeShaun Sims, WR Tajae Sharpe, LB Daren Bates, DT Austin Johnson, QB Marcus Mariota, OL Kevin Pamphile.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: FB David Fluellen, WR Darius Jennings, CB Tye Smith.

NEEDS: Titans signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to big extension soon after NFL players approved new CBA. They’re also keeping Derrick Henry after using nonexclusive franchise tag on NFL rushing leader at league deadline. With Conklin headed to Cleveland, Titans re-signed OT Dennis Kelly. Titans still have lengthy to-do list in free agency with Ryan leading long list hitting free agency. They also need backup QB with Marcus Mariota not returning. Outside pass rusher also remains big need.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $28.2 million.

