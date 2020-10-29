TENNESEE (5-1) at CINCINNATI (1-5-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Titans by 3 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Titans 2-4, Bengals 5-1

SERIES RECORD – Titans lead 40-34-1

LAST MEETING – Titans beat Bengals 24-20 on Nov. 12, 2017 in Nashville

LAST WEEK – Titans lost to Steelers 27-24; Bengals lost to Browns 37-34

AP PRO32 RANKING – Titans No. 7, Bengals No. 26

TITANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (5), PASS (16).

TITANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (25), RUSH (23), PASS (26).

BENGALS OFFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (26), PASS (13).

BENGALS DEFENSE – OVERALL (24), RUSH (28), PASS (25).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES –Tennessee has won five straight regular-season road games. … This is the Titans’ first road trip since Sept. 27 and marks their first road game in front of fans this season. … Tennessee has won four games with a scoring drive in the final two minutes of regulation or overtime. … The Titans lead the AFC and rank fourth overall in scoring at 31.3 points. … The Titans have scored 20 touchdowns in 25 red-zone trips for the league’s second-highest conversion rate (80%). … QB Ryan Tannehill took over the starting job in Week 7 last season and leads the league with a 116.5 passer rating over the last 16 regular-season games. … RB Derrick Henry leads the NFL with 663 yards rushing and is tied for the league lead with seven TD runs. … WR A.J. Brown matched his career high with 153 yards receiving in last week’s loss. Brown has three straight games with a TD catch. … The Titans lead the NFL in turnover margin (plus-9). … Tennessee picked off three passes last week, giving it nine this season — tied for second in the NFL. … Cincinnati has won two of the last three in the series but lost the most recent game in 2017. … Four of the Bengals’ five losses this season have been one-possession games and they blew leads in the last two, losing by a total of seven points. … QB Joe Burrow has five 300-yard games and last week became the first Cincinnati rookie to throw for 400 or more yards in a game. He’s the first rookie in league history to produce five 300-yard performances in seven games and the 14th NFL player to achieve the feat. … With one more 300-yard game, Burrow will break the single-season franchise record, which he shares with Boomer Esiason, Carson Palmer and Andy Dalton, and will tie Andrew Luck for the NFL’s rookie record. … WR A.J. Green needs one touchdown to join Carl Pickens and James Brooks (64) for No. 3 on the Bengals’ career TD list, three TD receptions to match Chad Johnson’s franchise mark (66). … Bengals RB Giovani Bernard has extended the league’s longest streak of touches without a fumble to 777. … K Randy Bullock leads the NFL with 67 points. … Bengals opponents have scored 18 TDs on 25 red-zone trips this season, while Burrow has been sacked 28 times — tied with Carson Wentz for the league-high. … Fantasy tip: With the Bengals still struggling against the run and in the red zone, Henry, the league’s top rusher, should be the obvious choice.

