19. TENNESSEE (9-7)

LAST SEASON: With Marcus Mariota missing his third start of season, Titans lost finale and second straight playoff berth. Coach Mike Vrabel had Titans in position to win — despite debut season in which defensive coordinator missed divisional game after being taken to hospital; veteran receiver Rishard Matthews demanded to be released; and quarterback dealt with variety of injuries.

FREE AGENCY: Giving Mariota more help was big focus as Titans signed WR Adam Humphries and upgraded at left guard by signing Rodger Saffold to replace Quinton Spain. They traded for Ryan Tannehill, giving them backup QB who can push Mariota and win games if needed to start. They bolstered defense that ranked third in fewest points allowed by keeping S Kenny Vaccaro off market, then signed veteran LB Cameron Wake.

THEY NEED: Outside LB, DT, TE, WR, OL.

THEY DON’T NEED: QB, CB, S.

POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: DT Christian Wilkins, Clemson; C Garrett Bradbury, North Carolina State; TE T.J. Hockenson, Iowa.

OUTLOOK: Titans have to find out just how dependable Mariota can be if better protected and given more help on offense, and helping him start every game in his fifth season will let them know if, and how much, to invest in quarterback who will be free agent after this year. A healthier quarterback also helps Titans better compete in tough AFC South where both Houston and Indianapolis are set at QB and coming off postseason berths.

___

