TENNESSEE (6-5) at INDIANAPOLIS (6-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Colts by 3½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Titans 6-5; Colts 6-4-1

SERIES RECORD — Colts lead 34-16

LAST MEETING — Colts beat Titans 19-17, Sept. 15

LAST WEEK — Titans beat Jaguars 42-20; Colts lost to Texans 20-17

AP PRO32 RANKING — Titans No. 14, Colts No. 12

TITANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (11), PASS (25).

TITANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (12), PASS (24).

COLTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (3), PASS (28).

COLTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (13), RUSH (8), PASS (16T).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Titans have won two straight and four of five behind QB Ryan Tannehill to earn share of second place in AFC South. … Titans have lost 14 of 16 in series, including three straight. … Coach Mike Vrabel is 0-3 vs. Indy. … Titans lead NFL in red-zone touchdown percentage (72.4), with 13 TDs in last 14 trips, while defense has held eight opponents to 20 points or less this season. … Derrick Henry needs 9 yards to become Tennessee’s first rusher with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons since Chris Johnson in 2013. … Henry has topped 100-yard mark in last two games but now faces defense that hasn’t allowed 100-yard rusher in 29 consecutive games. … A.J. Brown is trying to become franchise’s first receiver since 1986 to post three 100-yard games and catch five TD passes in rookie season. … LB Harold Landry has at least one sack in five consecutive games. … DT Jurrell Casey needs two sacks to become seventh player in franchise history with 50 in career. … Colts have lost three of four overall, falling out of division lead and into tie for second. … Indy has allowed 21 sacks this season, tied for seventh fewest in league. … Colts defense has allowed 45 total points in last three games. … Indy will be without starting RB Marlon Mack (fractured right hand) and Pro Bowl TE Eric Ebron (ankle). … RB Jonathan Williams has two straight 100-yard games — first two of NFL career — in place of Mack. … Nyheim Hines needs five receptions for 100 in career, joining Edgerrin James (125) and Marshall Faulk (108) as only running backs in franchise history with 100 receptions in first two seasons. … K Adam Vinatieri needs two field goals to become first player in league history with 600. Vinatieri also needs two field goals from 30-39 yards to tie Gary Anderson for second most (181). … Fantasy tip: WR T.Y. Hilton missed three games before returning last Thursday on limited basis. He should get more snaps this week and Colts probably will try to push ball downfield against pass defense ranked No. 24.

