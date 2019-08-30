NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are keeping center Ben Jones in the middle of their offensive line with a multi-year contract extension.

The Titans announced the deal Friday. Terms were not disclosed.

Jones signed with Tennessee as a free agent in 2016 with this the final year of that deal. He has started every game for the past five seasons and has played in 112 consecutive games, tied for the longest active streak among offensive linemen in the league. He ranks first among linemen listed as centers with 80 straight starts.

The 99th pick overall in 2012 out of Georgia by Houston is going into his eighth season not having missed a game in his career. Jones has started at center and both left and right guard, blocking for four 1,000-yard rushers.

