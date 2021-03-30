NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms with safety Matthias Farley on a one-year contract.

The Titans announced the deal Tuesday.

The five-year veteran has started 18 of his 66 NFL games, and he has 158 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and 28 special teams tackles. He led the Jets with eight special teams tackles and started two games at safety.

The 5-foot-11, 204-pound Fairley went undrafted out of Notre Dame, signing with Arizona in 2016. He was with Indianapolis from 2016 to 2018 and spent the past two seasons with the Jets.

