NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans kicker Ryan Succop is available to make his season debut Sunday at Carolina after missing his team’s first eight games to recover from offseason surgery.

The Titans announced Saturday they have activated Succop and defensive back Joshua Kalu from injured reserve. The Titans have waived kicker Cody Parkey and cornerback Tye Smith.

Succop, 33, had surgery after hurting his right (kicking) leg during offseason workouts. He kicked in Tennessee’s final two preseason games but was placed on injured reserve before the season.

He converted 86.7 percent (26 of 30) of his field-goal attempts last season.

Cairo Santos kicked in the Titans’ first five games but was released after missing three field goals and having a fourth blocked in a 14-7 loss to Buffalo. Parkey handled the kicking duties for the Titans’ last three games.

The Titans also announced that offensive tackle Jack Conklin is questionable for Sunday’s game due to an illness.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL