CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs manager Joe Maddon has been ejected for the second time in the NL Championship Series.
Maddon was tossed Wednesday night in Game 4 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field.
Maddon lost an argument in the eighth inning over what was originally called a strikeout, but changed to a foul tip.
In Game 1 at Dodger Stadium, Maddon was ejected after a call at home plate was overturned because of the slide rule.
