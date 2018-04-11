CLEVELAND (AP) — Detroit pitcher Jordan Zimmermann bruised the right side of his jaw when hit on the face by a line drive off the bat of Cleveland’s Jason Kipnis and left Wednesday’s game after two batters.
Kipnis lined a 2-2 pitch to the mound. Zimmermann was face down on the pitcher’s mound for several moments and attended to by head athletic trainer Doug Teter. Zimmermann sat up and spoke to Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire, then walked off the field while holding a towel to his face.
The ball rolled to first baseman Miguel Cabrera, who stepped on first for the out. An obviously distraught Kipnis crossed the bag and knelt on the first base line as Zimmermann was examined.
Zimmermann, who threw seven pitches, was replaced by Daniel Norris.
___
More AP Baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball