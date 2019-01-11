Share story

By
The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers avoided arbitration with Nicholas Castellanos, agreeing on a $9.95 million deal with the outfielder for 2019.

Detroit also reached agreements with left-handers Matthew Boyd ($2.6 million), Daniel Norris ($1,275,000) and Blaine Hardy ($1.3 million). Right-hander Michael Fulmer is the Tigers’ only arbitration-eligible player without a deal. He asked for $3.4 million and was offered $2.8 million.

The 26-year-old Castellanos hit .298 last year with 23 home runs and 89 RBIs, when he made $6,075,000. He’s considered a candidate to be traded, with the Tigers rebuilding after consecutive 98-loss seasons.

Fulmer, the 2016 AL Rookie of the Year, went 3-12 with a 4.69 ERA last season, when he dealt with oblique and knee problems.

Boyd and Norris were acquired in the 2015 trade that sent David Price to Toronto. Boyd went 9-13 with a 4.39 ERA in 2018. Norris has shown potential, but he’s been limited by injuries.

