DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers put first baseman C.J. Cron on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left knee sprain.

Cron exited Monday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox in the fourth inning. He was hurt on a freak play in which a hard-hit ball by Danny Mendick bounced off him and was recovered by pitcher Daniel Norris, who retired Mendick with a diving tag.

Cron stayed on the ground in apparent pain during the play and afterward.

The Tigers added Cron this offseason to provide more power in what was an anemic lineup in 2019. He’s hitting .190 but has four home runs.

Detroit recalled infielder Willi Castro.

