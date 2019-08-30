ERIE, Pa. (AP) — The Detroit Tigers said Friday they have been in contact with hospital officials about the condition of Double-A catcher Chace Numata, who was reportedly injured in a skateboarding accident.

GoErie.com reports the 27-year-old Numata was found injured in downtown Erie on Friday morning and was taken to the hospital. Greg Coleman, president of the Tigers’ Double-A affiliate in Erie, confirmed to the publication that Numata was the person who was injured.

GoErie.com says police found Numata on the ground, bleeding from the head. Surveillance video was reviewed, and police Captain Rick Lorah said no vehicles were involved in the accident.

The Tigers did not elaborate on Numata’s condition. The team statement asked for thoughts and prayers for Numata.

