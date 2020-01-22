DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have agreed to a minor league contract with left-hander Héctor Santiago with an invite to major league spring training.

The Tigers announced the move Wednesday.

Santiago appeared in 19 games — including two starts — last season for the Chicago White Sox and New York Mets. He went 1-1 with a 6.68 ERA. In 2018 with the White Sox, he was 6-3 with a 4.41 ERA while pitching mostly in relief.

The 32-year-old Santiago is 47-50 with a 4.14 ERA in his major league career.

