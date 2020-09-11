ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — Rebecca Peterson was eliminated by Patricia Maria Tig in straight sets and former Wimbledon finalist Eugienie Bouchard extended her winning run at the Istanbul Tennis Championship on Friday.

Tig’s 6-3, 6-1 quarterfinal win over Peterson, who made seven double faults, ensured there will be no seeded players among the four semifinalists. Tig is the highest ranked player in the last four at 88th and will play Tereza Martincova, who beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-3.

Earlier, Bouchard made it to the semifinals of a WTA event for the first time since October 2018 as she came back from a set down to beat Danka Kovinic 3-6, 6-4, 7-5. The Canadian lost her first service game in all three sets against Kovinic, who hit seven aces.

Bouchard is ranked 272nd after a losing record in 2019 and stop-start 2020. The Canadian had to come through qualifying to reach the Istanbul main draw.

Her semifinal opponent will be 94th-ranked Paula Badosa, who ousted third-seeded Polona Hercog 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 after a chaotic deciding set which saw nine consecutive breaks of serve before Badosa held at 5-4 — after facing another break point —- to earn the win.

