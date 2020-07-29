GUIMARÃES, Portugal (AP) — Former Atlético Madrid midfielder Tiago has been appointed coach of Portuguese club Vitória Guimarães, the club said Wednesday.

Tiago, who retired in 2017, signed a two-year contract with the team, which finished this season in seventh place under coach Ivo Vieira.

The 39-year-old former Portugal international also played for Benfica, Chelsea, Lyon and Juventus. He played in two World Cups.

He most recently was an assistant coach at Atlético.

