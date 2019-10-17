|All Times EDT
|BASEBALL
Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 8:08 p.m.
|NBA PRESEASON
Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|NFL
Kansas City at Denver, 8:20 p.m.
|NHL
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Ottawa at Vegas, 10 p.m.