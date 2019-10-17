By
The Associated Press
All Times EDT
BASEBALL

Houston at N.Y. Yankees, 8:08 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

Miami at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Portland at Denver, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Kansas City at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

NHL

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Ottawa at Vegas, 10 p.m.

The Associated Press

Most Read Sports Stories