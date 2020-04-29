The NFL draft has come and gone. Now, it’s time to break it down.

On Thursday at 1 p.m., Seattle Times writers Ryan Divish, Bob Condotta, Larry Stone and Mike Vorel will get together for a roundtable discussion on the latest news in the Seattle and national sports world.

Topics they will discuss include Seahawks and UW takeaways from the NFL draft, an update on the MLB shutdown, ESPN’s “The Last Dance” and more.

Watch below or click here to follow us on Twitch.

Watch live video from SeaTimesSports on www.twitch.tv