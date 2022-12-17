The Seattle Thunderbirds made it five straight over the Everett Silvertips this season with a 5-1 Western Hockey League victory Saturday night at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Kyle Crnkovic and Gracyn Sawchyn each had a goal and an assist for Seattle (23-4-1-1) and Jared Davidson had four assists. Scott Ratzlaff made 34 saves for the T-birds.

Jackson Berezowski scored for Everett (16-14-1-0).

Women’s basketball

• Due to health and safety protocols within the Cal Poly program, the Seattle University game against Cal Poly scheduled for Monday at Redhawk Center has been canceled and won’t be rescheduled.

• Liliana Marques nailed a 12-foot jumper as the final horn sounded, giving Stanislaus State (4-7) a 63-62 victory against Seattle Pacific in a nonconference game at Brougham Pavilion. Natalie Hoff led SPU (6-4) with 16 points and also grabbed seven rebounds, including her career 500th.

Men’s basketball

• Shaw Anderson had 16 points and Syon Blackmon 14, but Seattle Pacific (6-4) lost 86-75 at Cal State San Marcos (5-5).

• Cedric Coward’s 15 points helped host Eastern Washington defeat UC Davis 79-68. Coward also had five rebounds for the Eagles (5-7). Ethan Price scored 14 points with four blocks. Angelo Allegri hit three three-pointers and scored 13. Elijah Pepper finished with 25 points for the Aggies (7-4).