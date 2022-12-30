Lucas Ciona scored two goals and the Seattle Thunderbirds rolled to a 4-1 Western Hockey League victory Friday night over the host Kelowna Rockets.

Jordan Gustafson and Ethan Mittelsteadt also scored for Seattle and Scott Ratzlaff made 21 saves.

The Portland Winterhawks drubbed the host Everett Silvertips 5-1.

Women’s basketball

• Natalie Hoff had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Ashley Alter delivered 17 points and a career-high 14 boards and Seattle Pacific (7-4, 2-1 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) finished on a 20-7 scoring run for a 58-45 victory over Northwest Nazarene (6-5, 2-1) at Brougham Pavilion.

• Jacinta Buckley scored 15 points and Jaleesa Lawrence had 14 but host Eastern Washington (7-4, 0-1) lost its Big Sky opener 81-70 to Montana (5-7, 1-0).