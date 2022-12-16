The Seattle Thunderbirds scored three goals in the first period en route to a 4-1 Western Hockey League victory over the Everett Silvertips on Friday night at accesso ShoWare Center in Kent.

Sam Popowich, Kyle Crnkovic and Gracyn Sawchyn scored in the first period for Seattle (22-4-1-1), which is 4-0-0-0 against the archrival Silvertips this season.

Caden Zaplitny scored for Everett (16-13-1-0) in the second period.

Luke Prokop also scored in the second period for the Thunderbirds’ fourth goal. Prokop also had an assist.

Scott Ratzlaff made 23 saves for the T-birds, while Braden Holt had 38 saves for the Silvertips.

Soccer

• The Tacoma Defiance signed defender Elias Katsaros, 20, to an MLS Next Pro contract. The Sounders FC Academy product was part of the Rave Green’s U-17 squad that won the 2018 U.S. Soccer Development Academy national championship, as well as the 2018 and 2019 Generation Adidas Cup before playing collegiately at San Diego State.