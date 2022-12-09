Mekai Sanders scored the go-ahead goal in the third period as the Seattle Thunderbirds rallied to beat the host Everett Silvertips 3-2 Friday night in Western Hockey League action at Angel of the Winds Arena.

Jared Davidson scored earlier in the third period for Seattle. Lucas Ciona also scored for the T-birds and Scott Ratzlaff made 35 saves.

Austin Roest and Jackson Berezowski scored for Everett and Braden Holt made 38 saves.

Football

• Eastern Washington placed five players on the Phil Steele/Draft Scout All-Big Sky Conference teams: defensive end Mitchell Johnson, wide receiver Freddie Roberson and punter Nick Kokich were on the second team; defensive back Marlon Jones Jr. on the third team; and wide receiver Efton Chism III on the fourth team.

Gymnastics

• The Washington women are ranked No. 21 in the nation in the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) preseason poll. All eight Pac-12 teams are ranked for the first time since 2014. Utah is No. 3.