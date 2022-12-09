Mekai Sanders scored the go-ahead goal in the third period as the Seattle Thunderbirds rallied to beat the host Everett Silvertips 3-2 Friday night in Western Hockey League action at Angel of the Winds Arena.
Jared Davidson scored earlier in the third period for Seattle. Lucas Ciona also scored for the T-birds and Scott Ratzlaff made 35 saves.
Austin Roest and Jackson Berezowski scored for Everett and Braden Holt made 38 saves.
Football
• Eastern Washington placed five players on the Phil Steele/Draft Scout All-Big Sky Conference teams: defensive end Mitchell Johnson, wide receiver Freddie Roberson and punter Nick Kokich were on the second team; defensive back Marlon Jones Jr. on the third team; and wide receiver Efton Chism III on the fourth team.
Gymnastics
• The Washington women are ranked No. 21 in the nation in the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) preseason poll. All eight Pac-12 teams are ranked for the first time since 2014. Utah is No. 3.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.