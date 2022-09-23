The Seattle Thunderbirds opened the Western Hockey League season with a road shootout win against the Vancouver Giants on Friday night, 4-3.
Gracyn Sawchyn, who also had an assist, scored his second goal in the shootout for the win.
Ty Thorpe scored at the 12:18 mark in the third period to tie the game.
Nico Myatovic had a goal and an assist for the T-birds.
College soccer
• Sydney Studer scored for Washington State (7-1-1) as it opened Pac-12 play with a 1-0 road win against Oregon State (4-3-2).
• The Washington women (6-1-2) opened Pac-12 play with a 2-0 loss at Oregon (3-2-4)
Golf
• Camille Boyd tied for 10th with a 71 and the Washington women state in sixth place after the first round of the Mason Rudolph Championship in Nashville.
Minors
• Roenis Elias pitched six shutout innings, giving up two hits, walking none and striking out seven as the Tacoma Rainies beat visiting Round Rock 4-1.
Pro soccer
• The Tacoma Defiance midfielder Marlon Vargas was voted the MLS Next Pro Bext XI. The Salvadoran led Tacoma with 12 goals and six assists.
