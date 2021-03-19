In their first game since the 2020 Western Hockey League season was canceled because of the pandemic, the Seattle Thunderbirds got as much time on the ice as they could Friday night.

The T-birds beat the visiting Spokane Chiefs in a shootout 4-3.

Keltie Jeri-Leon scored twice for the T-birds.

The Everett Silvertips open their season Saturday.

Women’s soccer

• Karlee Stueckle scored just before the clock ran out as Washington (6-1-2, 3-1-2 Pac-12) beat Washington State in Seattle 2-1. Ruby Hellstrom scored for UW. Makamae Gomera-Stevens scored for WSU (4-1-1, 0-1-1).

High schools

• Seattle Prep beat O’Dea 15-14 for the first time since 1980 behind junior QB Braden Smith, who was making his first start due to injury.

Softball

• Gabbie Plain had 16 strikeouts as No. 6 Washington beat No. 7 Arizona 2-1 to open Pac-12 play in Seattle. Plain (12-0) gave up a run on two hits and walked one. Kelley Lynch had a solo homer for the Huskies (21-2). Dejah Mulipola homered for the Wildcats (14-4).

• Brooklyn Weisgram’s walk-off single in the seventh lifted Montana (6-15) past visiting Seattle U (13-14) in a nonconference game 7-6.

Baseball

• Tyler Pritchard’s two-run single in the seventh gave USC (7-6) enough runs to beat Washington (8-7) in the Pac-12 opener for both teams, 3-2.

• Washington State (10-2) opened Pac-21 play by beating No. 23 Oregon State (11-4) on the road 5-2. Brandon White improved to 3-0 after giving up a run on three hits over seven innings. He struck out seven and walked one. Justin Van De Brake was 2 for 5 with a homer and two RBI for the Cougars.

• Kyle Sherick was 3 for 3 with a homer and two RBI, but Seattle U (5-9) lost its WAC opener 5-3 at Grand Canyon (6-9-1, 3-2).

Tennis

• Washington State junior Savanna Ly-Nguyen has been named one of 10 female student-athletes nationally selected as 2021 Arthur Ashe Jr. Sports Scholars, it was announced earlier this week by Diverse: Issues In Higher Education.

• Washington (7-6, 0-3) started 3-0 but lost to visiting Utah 4-3 in a Pac-12 match.

Volleyball

• Maddie Batiste had 10 kills as Seattle Pacific (4-1) swept Northwest University in Kirkland 27-25, 25-20, 25-23.