Dylan Guenther scored a hat trick as the Seattle Thunderbirds blasted the Blazers in Kamloops 8-4 in the WHL’s Western Conference championships.

The Thunderbirds took a 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. Game 5 is Saturday night in Kent.

Reid Schaefer had a goal and three assists for the T-birds.

Minors

• Jake Scheiner was 3 for 5 with a homer and three RBI, but the Tacoma Rainiers lost 8-7 to the visiting Salt Lake Bees.

• Tyler Locklear was 4 for 4 with two doubles in the Everett AquaSox’s 11-1 loss to the visiting Tri-City Dust Devils.

Tennis

• Four Washington women’s players earned spots on the All-Pac-12 team. Hikaru Sato was named to the first team, Astrid Olsen and Erika Matsuda were on the second team, and Jennifer Kerr received honorable mention.

Advertising

• Washington State freshman Eva Alvarez Sande was named to the Pac-12 second team.

Beach volleyball

• Washington seniors Chloe Loreen and Natalie Robinson became the first Huskies named AVCA Beach Volleyball first-team All-Americans. They were also named first-team All-Pac-12.

Golf

• Washington’s Petr Hruby and Bo Peng were named to the All-Pac-12 second team.

• Washington State’s Pono Yanagi and Sam Renner were named Pac-12 honorable mention.