OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder signed free-agent forward Markieff Morris on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old Morris was traded from Washington to New Orleans two weeks ago in a deadline deal, then waived by the Pelicans. He has been cleared to play after being sidelined since late December because of a neck injury.
Morris averaged 11.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 34 games this season for Washington. In eight NBA seasons with Phoenix and Washington, the former Kansas player has averaged 11.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
He’s the twin brother of Boston forward Marcus Morris.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Bobby Wagner might be the most underappreciated superstar in Seattle sports history | Matt Calkins
- Pac-12 power rankings: As regular season winds down, UW still the clear favorite
- 2019 figures to mark the true transition for Seattle secondary from the Legion of Boom | 2019 position analysis
- Healthy and happy, Dee Gordon looks for a bounceback for the Mariners
- Kyle Seager showed up to Mariners camp slimmer and healthier. Will that lead to a bounce-back year?
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports