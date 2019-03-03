OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paul George will miss the Thunder’s game against Memphis on Sunday night with a sore right shoulder, and Grizzlies guard Mike Conley will sit out with general soreness.
George was injured during a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 26, and Oklahoma City has lost both games since without him. He is the league’s No. 2 scorer with 28.6 points per game and leads the league with 2.29 steals per contest.
Thunder coach Billy Donovan said George has been able to do more each day, but a return date is unclear.
Oklahoma City has lost four straight overall.
Conley leads Memphis with 20.0 points and 6.3 assists per game. He scored 12 points in Saturday night’s win over the Dallas Mavericks.
