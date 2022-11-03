NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA issued $25,000 fines to the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday for violations of the league’s policies regarding injury reporting.

In the Clippers’ case, the league found that the team did not disclose an accurate game availability status for guard Brandon Boston Jr. and forward Moussa Diabate prior to the team’s game against New Orleans on Sunday.

Boston and Diabate were listed as unavailable; both wound up playing against the Pelicans. Boston scored six points and Diabate logged four scoreless minutes in the Clippers’ 112-91 loss.

On Monday, the Thunder did not disclose the availability status of guard Josh Giddey “in an accurate and timely manner” before their home game against Orlando, the league said.

Giddey had seven points and 10 assists in Oklahoma City’s 116-108 win.

