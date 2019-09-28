SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Trevor Thompson kicked three field goals on Saturday, giving St. Francis (PA) what it needed for a 16-6 win over Bryant in Northeast Conference play.

Jason Brown had 119 yards passing and ran for a touchdown for the Red Flash (3-2, 2-0). Joel Denley ran for 100 yards on 15 carries.

Thompson initiated the scoring for St. Francis with a 37-yard field goal late in the second quarter to make it 6-3 after a holding penalty negated a Brown touchdown throw to Sean Davis earlier in the drive. Earlier in the quarter, another Red Flash scoring opportunity was thwarted when Bryant’s Robert Brown picked off Brown near the goal line.

Brown’s touchdown run near the end of the half gave the Red Flash a 10-6 lead at the break.

Thompson’s 30-yard field goal late in the third quarter made it 13-6 and a 21-yarder late in the fourth closed out the scoring.

Kory Curtis threw for 142 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs (0-5, 0-1).