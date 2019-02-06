OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Durant wants everyone to forget the free agency chatter and speculation about where he might play next season, calling it “unnecessary.” That’s still months away and he is trying to win another championship with the Golden State Warriors.

The two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP wants no part of any association with the New York Knicks, either, though that has been a destination some consider a possibility for him.

KD says enough.

“I don’t think about that type of stuff,” Durant said. “I have nothing to do with the Knicks. I don’t know who traded (Kristaps) Porzingis. They got nothing to do with me, I’m trying to play basketball.”

Durant had 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, Klay Thompson scored 26 points and the Warriors ran away in the second and third quarters to rout the San Antonio Spurs 141-102 on Wednesday night.

The two-time defending champions scored 49 points on 16 assists in the third quarter alone, making 5 of 7 3-pointers. They made 24 of 25 field goals in one blistering stretch spanning halftime — including 14 straight shots at one point.

Durant was right in the middle of the impressive display, and then took a few more shots after the game was over.

“Every time I say something it’s getting twisted up and thrown out in so many different publications, try to tear me down with my words that I say,” Durant said, speaking to the media for the first time in more than a week before cutting short his postgame remarks. “So when I don’t say nothing, it’s a problem. I just want to play ball. I want to go to the gym and go home, that’s all. Is that a problem?”

Stephen Curry wasn’t bad either: He had 19 points, seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot. Curry and Co. were so good the starters weren’t even needed for the final 12 minutes.

Durant and Thompson combined to shoot 20 for 26 in a matchup of the NBA’s top teams in 3-point shooting percentage — the Spurs on top at 40.5 to Golden State’s 38.6 going into Wednesday. Curry was 7 of 12 with three 3s.

Patty Mills scored 16 points with four 3s for San Antonio in the first game of a back-to-back.

The Spurs had their five-game winning streak snapped in a 127-112 loss at Sacramento on Monday, and coach Gregg Popovich rested LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan against Golden State.

“No loads will be managed on our part,” cracked Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

Durant made his first six shots and already had 15 points by the 4:28 mark of the opening quarter.

Warriors center DeMarcus Cousins scored 15 points in his eighth game since returning from a nearly yearlong absence recovering from surgery for a ruptured left Achilles tendon.

Golden State started the second with a 9-0 run and then used an 11-0 burst over a 1-minute, 28-second span to help open a 66-52 halftime advantage.

The Warriors, who had used three different starting lineups in as many games before Wednesday, improved to 6-0 with the lineup of Curry, Cousins, Durant, Draymond Green and Thompson.

The Spurs began 10 for 15 and 4 of 7 from deep before missing their next seven shots.

“We played against the best team in the league and we had too many turnovers and too many mistakes,” guard Marco Belinelli said.

HONORING SMITH

As part of Black History Month, former Olympic sprint star and civil rights activist Tommie Smith received a custom No. 68 Warriors jersey from former Golden State big man Adonal Foyle.

Smith and John Carlos earned fame and scorn when they raised their gloved fists on the medal podium at the 1968 Mexico City Games and bowed their heads through the national anthem in protest of racial tension in the U.S.

TIP-INS

Spurs: The Spurs were outscored 50-8 in fast-break points. … San Antonio is 6-14 on the road vs. the Western Conference. … The Spurs’ last win at Oracle Arena was a 129-100 victory Oct. 25, 2016. … G Derrick White missed his second straight game with a sore right heel. Davis Bertans again started in place of White.

Warriors: The only better quarter for the Warriors this season was 51 points in the opening period at Denver on Jan. 15. … Golden State has 30 or more assists in 11 of the last 13 games. … Alfonzo McKinnie picked up his fourth personal foul at the 6:10 mark of the second, playing only six minutes. … Golden State has scored at least 100 points in the past 24 games, the longest such run since doing so in 36 consecutive contests from Dec. 11, 2016-Feb. 28, 2017. … Kevon Looney had a special cake in the locker room for his 23rd birthday.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Continue their eight-game road trip at Portland on Thursday night having lost two straight on the Trail Blazers’ home floor.

Warriors: At Phoenix on Friday night. Golden State has won 17 straight against the Suns, eight in a row on the road.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports