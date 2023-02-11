JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Thompson’s 20 points helped FGCU defeat Jacksonville 62-51 on Saturday night.

Thompson was 4 of 14 shooting, including 2 for 8 from distance, and went 10 for 10 from the line for the Eagles (16-11, 6-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Zach Anderson scored 11 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Andre Weir recorded 10 points.

The Dolphins (12-13, 5-9) were led by Mike Marsh, who posted 18 points and eight rebounds. Kevion Nolan added 14 points and five assists for Jacksonville.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.