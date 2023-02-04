COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brett Thompson’s short jumper as time ran out gave Tennessee Tech an 82-80 win over Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.

Jaylen Sebree scored 22 points to lead Tennessee Tech. Sebree added nine rebounds and five assists for the Golden Eagles (11-14, 7-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Thompson scored 16 points, going 5 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line. Tyrone Perry shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Redhawks (13-12, 8-4) were led by Phillip Russell, who posted 29 points and eight assists. Chris Harris added 21 points and nine rebounds for Southeast Missouri State. In addition, Israel Barnes finished with 13 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.