GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Khyre Thompson had 16 points off the bench to lift UNC-Greensboro to a 65-57 win over South Carolina Upstate on Tuesday night.

Tommy Bruner had 13 points and eight rebounds for South Carolina Upstate (0-7). Dalvin White added 12 points. Nevin Zink had 11 points.

