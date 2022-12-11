LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Noah Thomasson had 20 points in Niagara’s 67-60 win over Eastern Michigan on Sunday.

Thomasson shot 7 for 14 and 5 of 7 from the free throw line. Aaron Gray added 12 points and David Mitchell 11 for the Purple Eagles (5-4). shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Noah Farrakhan led the Eagles (2-9) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and four assists. Eastern Michigan also got 13 points from Emoni Bates.

