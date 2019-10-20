JEJU ISLAND, South Korea (AP) — Justin Thomas pulled away from Danny Lee in the final hour and closed with a 5-under 67 on Sunday to win the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges for the second time in two years.

Thomas won for the 11th time on the PGA Tour and the second time in his last four starts.

He was one shot ahead when Lee, the South Korea-born player who plays under the New Zealand flag, bogeyed the 15th and 16th holes to fall three shots behind.

They were the only two players who had a serious chance of winning. Lee closed with a 69 for his best finish in nearly a year.

Thomas finished at 20-under 268 and moves to No. 4 in the world ranking.

Hideki Matsuyama (65), U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland (66) and Cameron Smith (69) tied for third, five shots behind.

LPGA TOUR

SHANGHAI (AP) — Danielle Kang played bogey-free and closed with a 2-under 70 to win the Buick LPGA Shanghai for the second consecutive year. She had a tournament record 16-under 272.

The 27-year-old American began the day one stroke behind compatriot Jessica Korda, who shot 72 to finish one shot behind.

Kang birdied the 15th to pull two strokes ahead, but Korda responded with a birdie of her own on 17. Kang then holed a 3-foot par putt on the 18th to win her third career title.

Liu Yu of China shot a 65 to surge into a three-way tie for third with Japan’s Nasa Hataoka and LPGA rookie Kristen Gillman. It was the best finish of Gillman’s career.

EUROPEAN TOUR

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium ended more than seven years without a victory, shooting a 1-over 72 and surviving a wild back nine at Le Golf National in the French Open.

It was Colsaerts first victory since the Volvo World Match Play in 2012, when he was No. 32 in the world and played a role in Europe’s record comeback to win the Ryder Cup at Medinah.

Colsaerts played 214 tournaments worldwide since that last victory.

This one wasn’t easy, even after he stretched his lead to five shots early in the final round.

He had to chip in for eagle on the par-5 14th to regain the lead. Colsaerts gave it right back with a double bogey on the next hole. Joachim Hansen then made double bogey on the 17th hole that allowed Colsaerts to take the lead again.

Colsaerts closed with three pars for a one-shot victory over Hansen, who closed with a 68. George Coetzee, who led by two shots with six holes to play, made triple bogey on the 15th hole and shot 71 to finish two shots behind.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The final round of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic was postponed until Monday because of more than 2 inches of rain overnight and a forecast for more.

Tommy Tolles and Scott Parel shared the lead. Colin Montgomerie was one shot behind.

OTHER TOURS

Former Arizona State player Chan Kim rallied from eight shots behind by closing with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory over Shaun Norris in the Japan Open on the Japan Golf Tour. Koki Shiomi, who had the 54-hole lead, shot 79. … Francesco Laporta shot closed with a 1-under 70 for a one-shot victory over Robin Roussel in the Hainan Open in China on the Challenge Tour in Europe. … Jaco Ahler shot 5-under 67 for a two-shot victory over Ockie Strydom in the Vodacom Origins of Golf Selbourne on the Sunshine Tour. … Leandro Marelli closed with a 5-under 67 for a one-shot victory over John Somers in the Peru Open on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. … HeeJeong Lim finished with a 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory in the KB Financial Star Championship on the Korean LPGA. … Japanese amateur Ayaka Furue closed with a 5-under 67 for a two-shot victory in the Fujitsu Ladies Tournament on the Japan LPGA.