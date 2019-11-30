TROY, Ala. (AP) — Davion Thomas came off the bench to score 19 points leading six players into double figures and Troy walloped Division II Shorter 104-53 on Saturday.

Thomas was 7 of 13 from the floor with eight rebounds in 19 minutes. The Trojans (2-6) cleared the bench with 14 players getting minutes, and 13 scored. Ty Gordon added 13 points with three steals, Darian Adams scored 12 with four assists, KJ Simon added 11 points and five assists while Desmond Williams and Jakevan Leftridge scored 10 each.

Jay Shropshire led the Hawks with 10 points, the only one to reach double figures. All his points came in the first half.

Troy outrebounded Shorter 50-26, scored 29 points off 21 turnovers and finished with 56% shooting (40 of 71).