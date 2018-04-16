Edwin Diaz shrugged off a leadoff walk and coolly worked his way out of the ninth inning, leaving the tying run on base and retiring the next three hitters, including the final two by strikeout, to secure the 2-1 victory.

In seasons past, they lose would lose this type of game for any number of reasons.

Either they would have not found a way to scratch out the winning run against an opposing pitcher who was dealing. Or, perhaps, a setup man or the closer would stumble late. It’s what the Mariners had had done to them by the Astros far too many times in the recent past.

Not on this particularly frigid Monday night at Safeco Field, though.

The Mariners found a way to eke out enough runs and their bullpen didn’t falter.

Seattle did just enough against Astros starter Dallas Keuchel, who pitched every inning available for the Astros and gave up one run too many.

Dee Gordon broke at 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth, taking advantage of an extreme outfield shift by the Astros. With David Freitas on second base — having led off the inning with a double — Gordon looped a soft liner into right field where there was no Astros player in sight. Right fielder George Springer was shifted way into right-center and then slipped as he took off for the ball. But it wouldn’t have mattered if he hadn’t slipped. Gordon got a double because of his speed and Freitas scored easily.

Nelson Cruz hit his first homer since his return from the disabled list, a line drive just high enough to clear the wall in left field to tie the game at 1-1 for Seattle.

The Mariners got a solid if not ultraefficient start from left-hander James Paxton, who pitched six innings, allowing one run on three hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.

In something that was completely unsurprising and mildly expected, Springer led off the game with a home run.

Yes, if it feels like he’s done that before, it’s because he has … five other times against Seattle starting pitchers.

Springer worked a 3-1 count against Paxton and unleashed on a 95 mph fastball on the inside half of the plate, launching a towering shot off the digital scoreboard in deep left center. MLB Statcast measured the blast at 455 feet with an exit velocity of 114 mph.

Springer now has 19 career homers against the Mariners, though it probably feels like 119 to Seattle pitchers and fans. It was also the 20th time he’s led off a game with a homer since 2016, which is the most of any player in baseball.

But Paxton wouldn’t allow another run to cross. He allowed just two more hits — singles to Carlos Correa and Springer.

The only drawback to his stellar work is that it ate up a lot of pitches. A 25-pitch first inning and long innings in the third and fourth piled up the pitches. He got his final out of his start on his 106th pitch of the night.

The Mariners setup men turned in a solid outing after having some early season struggles. Nick Vincent worked a 1-2-3 seventh and Juan Nicasio had a drama-free 1-2-3 eighth.