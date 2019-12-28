There’s never a dull moment in Seattle sports, and a pair of giant news stories capped what was an eventful 2019. UW coach Chris Petersen stepping down and Marshawn Lynch returning to the Seahawks were chart toppers, but a rumor about Russell Wilson potentially wanting out of Seattle was the most-read story of the year. Megan Rapinoe’s Women of the Year award speech and former UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi’s unforgettable floor routine were top performers as well.
Here’s what you read the most in 2019:
- Analysis: Does Russell Wilson really want to leave the Seahawks for the New York Giants? – Bob Condotta
- Chris Petersen’s resignation was stunning, but there are hints at why he decided to walk away from UW
- Chris Petersen steps down, Jimmy Lake named UW Huskies head football coach – Mike Vorel
- Megan Rapinoe won a Woman of the Year award. She thanked Colin Kaepernick. – Cindy Boren (Washington Post)
- Former Seahawks safety Earl Thomas finally explains that middle finger – Bob Condotta
- ‘A 10 isn’t enough’: Bellevue native, UCLA gymnast breaks the internet with flawless floor routine – Allyson Chiu (Washington Post)
- Russell Wilson gives the Seahawks April 15 deadline to complete a new contract – Bob Condotta
- Sophomore quarterback Jake Haener leaves UW Huskies one week before season opener – Mike Vorel
- Beast Mode is back! Marshawn Lynch signs with Seahawks after year hiatus from NFL – Bob Condotta
- Where UW Huskies UDFAs are signing: Jake Browning gets record deal in Minnesota – Adam Jude
