It might not have any players yet, but the Seattle XFL franchise has a name.

And a logo.

Drum roll please.

The Seattle Dragons, with a fierce green and red dragon logo.

Relentless, ruthless, ravenous. Not of mythology, but of muscle and might. Breathing fire February 2020: The Seattle Dragons. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/odx2YFnlwa — XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019

After more than eight months without a name or logo, the team got both as the league rolled out names and logos for all eight teams in the league on Wednesday, which begins play the weekend of Feb. 8-9.

“Today, our team is born,” said Dragons president Ryan Gustafson.

Jim Zorn, the coach and general manager of the Dragons, said he likes the name.

“I think it’s awesome and I am really excited about the colors as well because we can do a lot with that,” he said.

The team expects to unveil uniforms by Thanksgiving.

The league will hold a player draft in October and the schedule is expected to be announced by the end of September.

