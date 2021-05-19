The Washington men’s golf team saw its season end at the NCAA Cle Elum Regional after finishing tied for seventh Thursday.

The top five teams advance to the NCAA championships. UW was tied for third going into the final round.

“We’re obviously very disappointed in how this season had to end,” UW coach Alan Murray said. “The guys gave it their all and played their hearts out so right now it’s just very raw. We had the worst type of round you could have at the exact worst time to have it. There wasn’t a chance for us to bounce back and it’s just hard to end the season like this, especially for our super senior Henry Lee. We will just have to learn from this and be ready to go when the bell rings next season.”

In order, East Tennessee State, San Francisco, Wake Forest, Pepperdine and Florida took the spots. UW as nine strokes back for fifth-place Florida.

UW was 21-over on the final round. Teddy Lin and Jan Schneider were the top Huskies at 4-over and tying for 22nd. Henry Lee was two strokes back and tied for 33rd.

AquaSox fall

The Everett AquaSox had just two singles heading into the ninth before finding a few runs in a 5-3 road loss to the Spokane Indians.

Ryan Feltner gave up two hits and walked two in 62/3 innings for Spokane. He struck out 10.

Tyler Keenan was 2 for 4 with a double for Everett.