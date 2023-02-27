The Seattle Times claimed three awards in the 2022 Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) Contest.

The Times won Top 10 awards in the Print Portfolio category (Daily and Sunday Sections) in Division A, the largest newspaper circulation classification, and a Top 10 award for Digital in Division A, the largest website classification.

The Times was further recognized in the Digital Contest. Chris Cole and Ramon Dompor received an Excellence in Video honor for their video on fans’ thoughts about the Mariners’ first playoff appearance since 2001.

“I’m elated that our staff’s amazing work, both in and out of the Sports department, is being recognized,” Seattle Times Sports Editor Paul Barrett said. “And it means even more coming in the largest division.

“APSE awards often are a reflection of great teamwork, and this is no exception. They wouldn’t be possible without the outstanding effort made by everyone — writers, editors, producers, designers, photographers, photo editors and graphic artists.”

In an effort to reward more digital work, APSE in December 2021 changed the criteria to win a Triple Crown and Grand Slam in the contest. They were adjusted again in 2022.

This year the Triple Crown and Grand Slam categories were Print Portfolio, Digital, Event Coverage and Projects. To be recognized for a Triple Crown, Top 10 finishes were required in any three of the four categories. Grand Slam recognition required Top 10 finishes in all four of the categories.

Before the rule changes were made for the 2021 contest, a Grand Slam required Top 10 finishes in all four of the print/website categories (Daily Sections, Sunday Sections, Special Sections and Digital), and a Triple Crown required Top 10 finishes in three of the four. The Times’ Top 10 finishes this year and in 2021 both would have qualified for a Triple Crown.

“I called it a ‘Classic’ Triple Crown last year, and I’m sticking with that again,” Barrett said.

The Times moved into the largest circulation and website categories in the 2018 APSE Contest and has competed with news organizations that include The New York Times, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times and ESPN.com.

This year’s APSE Contest, judged by sports editors and journalists from across the nation, recognized work that was published in 2022. The Times will be honored in July at the APSE Summer Conference Awards Banquet in Las Vegas.

The Times recorded a Grand Slam in the 2020 contest and has won three Grand Slams, two Triple Crowns and two “Classic” Triple Crowns in the past eight years. Since becoming a morning newspaper in 2000, The Times has won six Triple Crowns and 53 best-section or website awards.