The Times earned its second Triple Crown — being honored in three of the four of the print/website categories — in the past three years in the Associated Press Sports Editors Contest. The Times won four overall "top 10" awards.

The Seattle Times was among four news organizations in the top circulation category to win a “Triple Crown” in the annual Associated Press Sports Editors’ writing and sections contest.

It was The Times’ second Triple Crown in the past three years. The Times has earned Triple Crown or Grand Slam recognition — being honored in all four of the print/website categories — in each of the past four years.

The Times, competing in the A Division (over 88,000 circulation), won Top 10 awards in daily and special sections, as well as top-10 recognition in the largest website category (more than 2 million unique monthly visitors). The Times earned honorable-mention recognition in Sunday sections.

Results were released last week at the APSE Winter Conference in Orlando.

The Times moved into the largest circulation and website categories this year and competed with groups that included The New York Times, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times and ESPN.com.

The New York Times was the lone Grand Slam winner in the A Division. The other Triple Crown winners in the A Division were The Washington Post, The Boston Globe and Los Angeles Times.

“This puts us in pretty elite company,” Seattle Times Sports Editor Paul Barrett said. “It’s gratifying to see our staff receive this recognition from the judges while competing in the largest category. I’m very proud of the great work that was done, both in and out of Sports, throughout the year. It required extra effort from everyone — writers, editors, producers, designers, photographers, photo editors and graphic artists.”

Overall, The Times took home four Top 10 awards.

Lauren Frohne, Emily Eng and Thomas Wilburn were honored in the Multimedia category for their project on Special Olympics stand-up paddle boarder Devon Adelman.

Ten organizations won Triple Crowns, signifying top-10 honors in three of the four section/website categories. Those include:

— Category A: The Seattle Times; Los Angeles Times; The Boston Globe; The Washington Post.

— Category B: IndyStar (Indianapolis); The Oklahoman (Oklahoma City); The Salt Lake Tribune.

— Category C: The Scranton Times-Tribune.

— Category D: Marietta Daily Journal; The Tuscaloosa News.

The Advocate (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) was the contest’s other Grand Slam winner, in the B Division (30,000-88,000 circulation and 750,000-2,000,000 monthly visitors).

The APSE Contest, judged by sports editors and journalists from across the nation over four days, recognized work that was published in 2018.

The Times will be honored at the APSE Summer Conference Awards Banquet in Atlanta in June.

Overall results:

CATEGORY A

DAILY SECTIONS

Chicago Tribune, Houston Chronicle, Los Angeles Times, Star Tribune (Minneapolis), The Buffalo News, The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Seattle Times, The Washington Post, USA Today Sports.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Detroit Free Press, Las Vegas Review-Journal, Newsday, Tampa Bay Times, The Boston Globe, The Dallas Morning News, The Denver Post.

SUNDAY SECTIONS

The Boston Globe, The Buffalo News, Chicago Tribune, The Dallas Morning News, The Denver Post, Detroit Free Press, Los Angeles Times, Newsday, The New York Times, Tampa Bay Times.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Star Tribune (Minneapolis), The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Seattle Times, The Washington Post.

SPECIAL SECTIONS

Houston Chronicle, San Jose Mercury News, Newsday, Omaha World-Herald, The Boston Globe, The Dallas Morning News, The New York Times, The Seattle Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Baltimore Sun, Detroit Free Press, Los Angeles Times, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, San Diego Union-Tribune.

WEBSITE

ESPN.com, Los Angeles Times, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Star Tribune (Minneapolis), The Boston Globe, The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Seattle Times, The Washington Post, USA Today.

HONORABLE MENTION

Bleacher Report, Chicago Tribune, ESPN’s The Undefeated, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, The Dallas Morning News.

CATEGORY B

DAILY SECTIONS

Courier Journal (Louisville, Kentucky), IndyStar (Indianapolis), NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune, Richmond Times-Dispatch, San Antonio Express-News, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The Advocate (Baton Rouge, Louisiana), The Oklahoman (Oklahoma City), The Salt Lake Tribune, The Villages Daily Sun.

HONORABLE MENTION

The Post and Courier (Charleston, South Carolina), Knoxville News Sentinel, Lexington Herald-Leader, The Roanoke Times.

SUNDAY SECTIONS

Boston Herald, The Post and Courier (Charleston, South Carolina), Charlotte Observer, IndyStar (Indianapolis), San Antonio Express-News, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The Advocate (Baton Rouge, Louisiana), The Oklahoman (Oklahoma City), The Salt Lake Tribune, Tulsa World.

HONORABLE MENTION

PennLive/Patriot-News (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania), Portland Press Herald / Maine Sunday Telegram, The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Washington), The Blade (Toledo, Ohio), The Villages Daily Sun, The Tennessean (Nashville), Wisconsin State Journal (Madison).

SPECIAL SECTIONS

The Oklahoman (Oklahoma City), The Gazette (Colorado Springs), Philadelphia Daily News, Courier Journal (Louisville, Kentucky), The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Washington), Wisconsin State Journal (Madison), NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune, The Advocate (Baton Rouge, Louisiana), Daytona Beach News-Journal, Lexington Herald-Leader.

HONORABLE MENTION

St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Tulsa World

WEBSITE

IndyStar (Indianapolis), Knoxville News Sentinel, Las Vegas Review-Journal, Lincoln Journal Star, Omaha World-Herald, PennLive/Patriot-News (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania), The Advocate (Baton Rouge, Louisiana), The Commercial Appeal (Memphis, Tennessee), The Press Democrat (Santa Rosa, California), The Salt Lake Tribune.

HONORABLE MENTION

Des Moines Register, Lexington Herald-Leader, The Detroit News, The News & Observer (Raleigh, North Carolina), Wisconsin State Journal (Madison).

CATEGORY C

DAILY SECTIONS

Altoona Mirror, Casper Star-Tribune, Idaho Statesman (Boise), Peoria Journal Star, News & Record (Greensboro, North Carolina), Northwest Herald (Crystal Lake, Illinois), Wilkes-Barre Citizens’ Voice, The Desert Sun (Palm Springs, California), The Champaign News-Gazette, The Scranton Times-Tribune.

HONORABLE MENTION

Journal & Courier (Lafayette, Indiana), Sauk Valley Media (Sterling, Illinois), Sun Journal (Lewiston, Maine), The Chronicle-Telegram (Elyria, Ohio), Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

SUNDAY SECTIONS

News & Record (Greensboro, North Carolina), Sun Journal (Lewiston, Maine), The Chronicle-Telegram (Elyria, Ohio), The Janesville Gazette, The Post-Star (Glens Falls, New York, The Scranton Times-Tribune, Wilkes-Barre Citizens’ Voice.

HONORABLE MENTION

Lawrence Journal-World, The Bryan-College Station Eagle, The Desert Sun (Palm Springs, California).

SPECIAL SECTIONS

Altoona Mirror, Casper Star-Tribune, Peoria Journal Star, Sauk Valley Media (Sterling, Illinois), The Bryan-College Station Eagle, The Scranton Times-Tribune, Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

HONORABLE MENTION

Lawrence Journal-World, The Champaign News-Gazette, The Fayetteville (N.C.) Observer, The Free Lance-Star (Fredericksburg, Virginia).

WEBSITE

Clarion Ledger (Jackson, Mississippi), Deseret News (Salt Lake City), GamecockCentral.com, Gaston Gazette (Gaston County, North Carolina), GoPowercat.com, Idaho Statesman (Boise), PowerMizzou.com, Sun Journal (Lewiston, Maine), The Coloradoan (Fort Collins, Colorado), The New Orleans Advocate.

HONORABLE MENTION

Grand Forks Herald, Pensacola News Journal, Savannah Morning News, Wilkes-Barre Citizens’ Voice, Wilmington (N.C.) StarNews.

CATEGORY D

DAILY SECTIONS

Laramie Boomerang, Marietta Daily Journal, The Herald-Times (Bloomington, Indiana), The Missoulian (Missoula, Montana), The Tuscaloosa News.

HONORABLE MENTION

Columbia Missourian, Morning Sentinel (Waterville, Maine), Santa Cruz Sentinel, The Hawk Eye (Burlington, Iowa), Wyoming Tribune Eagle (Cheyenne).

SUNDAY SECTIONS

Columbia Missourian, Kennebec Journal, Marietta Daily Journal, The Daily Progress (Charlottesville, Virginia), The Missoulian (Missoula, Montana).

HONORABLE MENTION

Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Tribune Eagle (Cheyenne).

SPECIAL SECTIONS

Denton Record-Chronicle, Marietta Daily Journal, Wyoming Tribune Eagle (Cheyenne), The Daily Progress (Charlottesville, Virginia), The Tuscaloosa News.

HONORABLE MENTION

Steamboat Pilot & Today (Steamboat Springs, Colorado), Columbia Missourian.

WEBSITE

The Hawk Eye (Burlington, Iowa), Opelika-Auburn News, The Manhattan Mercury, The Tuscaloosa News, Mail Tribune (Medford, Oregon), Kennebec Journal, Lawrence Journal-World, The Herald (Rock Hill, South Carolina), Columbia Missourian, The Gadsden Times.

HONORABLE MENTION

Wyoming Tribune Eagle (Cheyenne), Decatur (Ala.) Daily, San Angelo Standard-Times, Hickory Daily Record, Steamboat Pilot & Today (Steamboat Springs, Colorado).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.