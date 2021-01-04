INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA will hold the entire 2021 men’s basketball tournament in Indiana, with most games taking place in Indianapolis.
The NCAA will hold the entire 2021 men’s basketball tournament in Indiana, with most games taking place in Indianapolis
The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here.