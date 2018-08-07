ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest from the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club (all times local):
9:30 a.m.
The withering heat that greeted players for the PGA Championship this week, and left them soaked in sweat after Monday practice rounds, has given way to thunderstorms and torrential rains.
Now, those who tried to get on the course at Bellerive are simply soaked.
The storms are particularly unwelcome for those arriving from last week’s Bridgestone Invitational in Ohio. Many squeezed in a practice round Monday, but nearly all hoped to do the bulk of their preparation at relatively unfamiliar Bellerive on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Justin Thomas is the defending champion, Tiger Woods is set to play his first PGA since 2015 and Jordan Spieth will be chasing the career Grand Slam when the tournament begins Thursday.