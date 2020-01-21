MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The Latest on the Australian Open (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

Play is underway on Day 3 at the Australian Open with defending champion Naomi Osaka playing Zheng Saisai in the opening match at Margaret Court Arena.

Later at Rod Laver Arena it’ll be a cavalcade of Grand Slam singles winners. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is playing the first match there against Paula Badosa, followed by French Open champion and local hope Ash Barty’s second-round match against Polona Hercog.

Closing out the action at Rod Laver will be players with a total of 59 Grand Slam singles championships: Novak Djokovic with 16 concluding the day program and Serena Williams (23) and Roger Federer (20) playing at night.

Temperatures were expected to reach 32 degrees Celsius (90 Fahrenheit) during the day with the possibility of evening showers.

