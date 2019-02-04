BALASHIKHA, Russia (AP) — Former Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho has ceremonially opened an ice hockey game in Russia — and promptly fallen on the ice.
Mourinho was given the honor of making the first puck drop on Monday at the Kontinental Hockey League game between Avangard Omsk and SKA St. Petersburg.
As he turned to walk off the ice, he slipped on a red carpet and fell backward before being helped up by SKA player and two-time Stanley Cup winner Pavel Datsyuk.
There were no immediate reports that the Portuguese soccer coach was injured in any way. Avangard won 2-0.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks, Russell Wilson 'still' not discussing new contract? Here's why that's no big deal.
- Impressions from UW's win over UCLA: Can the Huskies keep winning if Noah Dickerson can't play? WATCH
- Rams or Patriots? Here's who Seahawks fans should root for in the Super Bowl | Larry Stone
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Matisse Thybulle, Huskies' defensive ace, is stealing the show (and lots of basketballs) | Matt Calkins
Mourinho has been without a club since December when United fired him for poor results.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports